Space dedicated on UW campus to honor Black fraternities and sororities

MADISON (WKOW) -- A space on the East Campus Mall will soon be home to a plaza honoring the achievements of UW-Madison's Black fraternities and sororities.

The "Divine Nine Garden Plaza" was dedicated Saturday in a ceremony.

Nine historically Black fraternities and sororities have been on UW's campus. Six are currently active.

The site right now is a grassy area with park benches, and it will soon be redesigned with historical markers.

"This physical garden plaza located in the heart of campus will honor the legacy of NPHC chapters and further cultivate a campus community," said Nyla Mathis, president of UW's chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

Chancellor Rebecca Blank spoke at the dedication ceremony as well.

"Attracting diverse people to campus isn't enough," she said. "We have to be intentional about making them feel welcome and included."

The space will cost about $250,000 to complete. The university is fundraising right now.

They're hoping to have it completed this fall.