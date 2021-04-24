The world isolates. A New Zealand band plays to 50,000 fans

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — While much of the world remains hunkered down, the band Six60 has been playing to huge crowds in New Zealand, where social distancing isn’t required after the nation stamped out the coronavirus. The band’s tour finale on Saturday night was billed as the largest concert in the world since the pandemic began. Equally momentous for a band which met while playing rugby at university was getting to play the first concert ever held at the storied rugby stadium. Finding themselves at the apex of world music comes as a twist for Six60. The band has enjoyed unparalleled success in New Zealand but forays abroad have ended without the breakthroughs they sought.