Two Rivers’ Metal Ware recalls coffee roaster over fire concerns

TWO RIVERS (WKOW) -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall for a model of Nesco coffee bean roasters over a fire hazard Saturday.

According to a news release from the CPSC, the model CR-04-13 roaster can overheat to the point where it can start emitting smoke or flames. There are no injuries on record from this manufacturing defect, but a recall has been issued nonetheless.

The Metal Ware Corporation manufactures the roaster in question, including in their factory in Two Rivers up in Manitowoc County. Anyone with a defective roaster can contact Metal Ware for a full refund.