UW Pharmacy students help with Drug Take-Back Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Officials across the country, and here in Wisconsin, encouraged people to get rid of their unused medications Saturday.

Hundreds of locations across the state took part in National Drug Take-Back Day.

There were 10 drop off sites in Madison alone, including on UW's campus, where pharmacy students were helping out.

"Our goal is to collect medications from patients in their homes that they may be holding on to and no longer need," said student Dan Funk. "This will help to prevent any misuse of any medications, but also will help to remove any medications that could potentially lead to an accidental poisoning."

Drugs collected at these locations are sent away to be incinerated.

There will be another take-back day this fall, and some places collect drugs year round.

The state has a map on doseofrealitywi.gov.