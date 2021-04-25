A bit cooler Sunday, BIG warmup Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Sunday will feel a bit cooler compared to Saturday, although still a fairly pleasant day.

The morning started off much cooler, below freezing for most.

High pressure sits overhead WI Sunday, letting sunshine filter through high-level clouds throughout the morning and into the afternoon for some.

Clouds increase as the low pressure system nears, likely mid-afternoon.

There's a very slight chance for a late-afternoon/evening/overnight shower. Although, it looks like dry air may beat out the moisture. Better chance of it being virga or a sprinkle or too. Majority of the day will be dry.

Overnight, winds kick up a bit overnight and become breezy Monday.

A southeast wind is expected with sustained speeds around 10 to 20 mph, gusting up to or near 30 mph at times.

The warm front lifts over the region Monday, leading to a big warmup.

Highs in the low 70s are possible for most of us, with partly sunny skies.

Highs in the 70s continue into Tuesday, possibly the mid-upper 70s. Tuesday also brings a risk of showers/thunderstorms during the evening and overnight. Although, there's a chance precipitation stays mainly north.

Temperatures cool a bit, although staying fairly mild throughout the week.

Values in the 60s are expected for highs, possibly 70s next weekend.