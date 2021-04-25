Albanians vote in election after a bitter political fight

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanians are voting in parliamentary elections amid the virus pandemic and a bitter political rivalry between the two largest political parties. Some 3.6 million eligible voters, including Albanians overseas, will elect 140 lawmakers among some 1,800 candidates from 12 political parties or coalitions and those running independently. No early or postal voting is allowed. People infected with COVID-19 cannot vote. The election is a key milestone for Albania’s 2.8 million people. A NATO member since 2009 is looking forward to launching full membership negotiations with the European Union later this year. The two contenders are Prime Minister Edi Rama of the governing Socialists, who are seeking their third consecutive mandate, and Lulzim Basha of the Democratic Party.