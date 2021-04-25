‘Another Round’ wins best international film at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raise a glass for “Another Round.” The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film. “Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelson as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise. It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010. Vinterberg is also nominated for best director Sunday night.