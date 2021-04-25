Skip to Content

At least 6 killed in fiery van crash on Georgia interstate

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say at least six people died and several others were hurt in an interstate crash. Gwinnett County police say the crash left a passenger van engulfed in flames and rolled on its side Saturday evening. Passersby stopped to pull people from the burning vehicle along I-85 near the I-985 split. Six people died and the scene and several others were taken to Atlanta-area hospitals for treatment. It’s unclear how many people were inside the van but police believe all were adults. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the crash.

