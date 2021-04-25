Biden rounding out first 100 days with achievements, but immigration issues persist

WASHINGTON (AP) — More action, less talk and something for the history books. That's been the story of President Joe Biden's first 100 days.

Legislatively, President Donald Trump had little to show for his 100-day debut. There's no question Biden has been faster out of the gate with consequential actions, achieved without the drama of his predecessor.

Most notably he's won a sweeping pandemic relief package that not only sent hefty checks to most Americans but set the stage for a big reduction in child poverty and boosted the affordability of the Obama-era health law.

But it's not all been smooth. Biden has struggled to change course on Trump-era immigration practices, earning rebukes from some Democrats.

Chief among those criticisms was the continued operation of detention facilities that some Democrats railed against during the Trump administration.

Vice-President Kamala Harris has made handling the situation at the southern boarder one of her missions. A spike in the number of people looking to get into the U.S. has been a conservative critique of the Biden administration through its first several months.

