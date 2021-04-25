Cycle for Sight raises money for eye research

MADISON (WKOW) -- An annual fundraiser for eye research at UW included a walk around the state Capitol Sunday.

It also honors a young woman with severe vision loss who passed away in 2017.

Cycle for Sight started 10 years ago.

Usually, people cycle indoors to raise money for the McPherson Eye Research Institute.

Because of the pandemic, people are encouraged to exercise wherever they can over the next 10 days.

Sunday, 50 to 60 people walked around the Capitol, led by the family of Kenzi Valentyn from Verona.

"It's a comment on who she was when she touched a lot of people during her short life. And so, it's a testament to how she touched people, both in terms of her interaction with them, but also her story and the inspiration that she provided," said her father, Tim Valentyn.

Blinding diseases affect millions of Americans, including 100,000 people in Wisconsin.

Cycle for Sight has raised more than $300,000 in the last nine years for vision research.