Daniel Kaluuya wins best supporting actor Academy Award

Daniel Kaluuya has used a lead role to win a best supporting actor Oscar. Kaluuya won his first Academy Award on Sunday night for playing one of the two title roles in “Judas and the Black Messiah.” He thanked his mother, who teared up while watching him accept the award Sunday night. Kaluuya played Chicago Blank Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was killed in an FBI raid in 1969. It was Kaluuya’s second nomination. The first came for his breakout role in “Get Out” in 2018. In an odd quirk of the nominating process, LaKeith Stanfield, who played the “Judas” of the title, was also nominated for best supporting actor.