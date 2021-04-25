Gunfire erupts in Somali capital amid president’s standoff

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Gunfire has erupted in Somalia’s capital between soldiers loyal to the government and others angry at the country’s leader as tensions spiked over President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed’s extended stay in power. There were no reports of casualties, but the gunfire heard across much of the city highlighted earlier warnings that the election standoff could increase instability in the Horn of Africa nation. Somalia’s president faces growing after the lower house of parliament approved a two-year extension of his mandate and he OKed it, to the fury of Senate leaders and vocal criticism of the international community.