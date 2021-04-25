Japan’s ruling party loses 3 key elections in blow to Suga

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s ruling party lost all three parliamentary by-elections Sunday, loosening Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s grip on power ahead of national elections later this year. Suga said he takes the results seriously. They are seen as reflecting voters’ discontent with his government’s handling of the pandemic as well as scandals involving the ruling party. The votes to fill three vacant parliamentary seats were considered a litmus test ahead of national elections to be held by October and a ruling party leadership vote at the end of September. Suga has seen his popularity hurt by ruling party scandals, criticism over pandemic measures and slow vaccinations, and his push to hold the Olympics.