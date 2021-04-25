Keselowski claims 6th win at Talladega with overtime pass

TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP) — Brad Keselowski did it exactly right this time and finally got that last-lap victory, winning in overtime Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway. Keselowski is the ninth driver to win through 10 NASCAR Cup races this season and avenged the embarrassing Team Penske gaffe in the season-opening Daytona 500 when he and teammate Joey Logano triggered a last-lap crash as Keselowski tried to pass Logano for the victory. Keselowski led just one lap, the last one.