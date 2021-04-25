Madison police ask for help solving north side shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are asking for the public's help in solving a reported shooting on the city's north side.

The initial call for the shooting came to dispatchers at 5:45 a.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. Several callers told authorities they heard multiple shots near the intersection of Northport Drive and Kennedy Road.

Officers said they found shell casings in the left turn lane of Northridge Terrace.

No one has been reported hit in the shooting.

Police said a lighter colored four-door vehicle may have been involved. An investigation is ongoing.

Authorities asked anyone with information to call the Madison Police Department at (608) 255-2345. Tips can also be made anonymously by calling (608) 266-6014 or by visiting p3tips.com.