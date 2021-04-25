Man wearing body armor killed by police after confrontation

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department says officers killed a man wearing body armor Saturday after he backed his vehicle into a police car and confronted the officers. Police say the shooting happened at 2:37 p.m., after officers in Hollywood responding to a call were cut off by a vehicle in front of them on Sunset Boulevard. Police say the driver hit his brakes and backed into the police car. Police say the driver then got out the car and confronted the officers. Police say the man was struck by gunfire and was pronounced dead at the scene.