Skip to Content

Prosecutors: Man drove car for 2 shooters in girl’s death

New
4:41 pm National news from the Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Prosecutors say a man charged in the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl outside a Chicago McDonald’s drove up behind a car driven by the girl’s father while two other men got out and opened fire. Eighteen-year-old Marion Lewis is being held without bond on a charge of murder and 18 other charges, including three counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault of a police officer. Prosecutors say the two other suspects in the April 18 killing of Jaslyn Adams have been identified by police but have not been charged.   

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content