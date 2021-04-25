Some parents concerned as Richland School District considers closing two schools

RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- The Richland Middle School gym is covered in tarp to collect water from its leaky roof into buckets.

Roof repairs, ADA accessibility and other maintenance and repairs that have been on the back burner for years were all reasons why the Richland School District called for a pair of referendum votes in November of 2020.

They were intended to go hand in hand -- one to make up for a $1.25 million budget shortfall for operational expenses, and a $27 million question that would would pay for all those improvements and get rid of two schools, Lincoln and Jefferson.

Voters said yes to the former and no to the latter.

But the repairs still needed to happen and the money still wasn't there.

For the April election, the school board again asked for funds for repairs and shrinking the number of schools, this time lowering the referendum to $19.7 million.

Again, voters said no to the property tax increase and changes to the number of schools.

So the School Board's building committee went back to the drawing board to come up with a strategy to fund the repairs, and at a school board meeting last week, they announced that the plan still included getting rid of the two schools.

Parents concerned

On Thursday, Chris Shaw noticed that there was a change to a planned school board meeting agenda for the next Monday and posted about it on Facebook.

The agenda item was for discussion and possible action on the plan the school district had come up with.

Many parents were concerned, feeling this whole process had been rushed.

"Many of us assumed [funding for the repairs] was taken care of a long time ago," Shaw said. "I know that the district has been thinking about [closing the schools] for a long time, but we need more community involvement before we rush into this."

Parents responding to this post felt that the school board wasn't listening to the will of voters, who twice voted no for the plan.

But the board felt they didn't have many other options.

Small districts facing loss of funds

School Board President Bennie Green told 27 News that the district could save nearly $500,000 dollars a year by closing and selling the Jefferson and Lincoln.

He says the reason why this drastic cost-saving is necessary and why they would be able to fit everyone in place stems from the same source: Enrollment is dropping.

According to their website, the district "estimates a district reduction in enrollment of approximately 110 students over the next five years and approximately 250 students over the next ten years."

Because of that, Green said the move would result in no loss of staff and expects the student to teacher ratio to remain the same.

Other school districts are feeling the same struggle.

In the River Valley School District, the Arena Elementary school had to close after a failed referendum there in 2018.

Monday's meeting

Shaw is looking forward to the meeting Monday so people can tell the Board what they feel about this change, and he hopes they listen.

"There's just not enough community involvement and I feel like they just have to work a little harder to listen to everyone and then we can process this a little more and do the right thing for our children," he said.

But he says he understands the difficult position the district is in and that those updates and repairs are necessary.

"I just hope that they do it thoughtfully and take their time and go through all the processes and make sure it's well thought out," Shaw said.

Green says he feels the board has a strong argument to make to the community, and that everything will be thoroughly explained Monday.

The meeting will be at 7:30 at the Richland Center High School.