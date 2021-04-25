SSM Health vaccine clinic comes to Janesville community center

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Over 50 people got their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine at a community clinic in Janesville Sunday.

SSM Health touted the clinic it held at the Janesville Community Center in a press release.

"Our goal was to reach our community members who may be unable to travel to the SSM Health Janesville Campus or would feel uncomfortable receiving care in a traditional clinic setting," said St. Mary’s Hospital – Janesville President Eric Thornton. "I’m proud of our team and would like to thank our community partners for their assistance in this work."

The clinic gave out doses of the vaccine manufactured by Moderna.

SSM Health said that it has administered more than 210,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Wisconsin.

The same mobile vaccination team, many of whom are volunteers, will return to the community center next month to administer second doses.