The Oscars bring back red carpet glam in whites and gold

NEW YORK (AP) — Red carpet glam was back Sunday at the Oscars. Diane Warren and Leslie Odom Jr. kicked off the pandemic era’s first big parade of fashion in looks of white and award-worthy gold in Los Angeles. Warren served up a Valentino tuxedo in bright white with a sequin turtleneck, all by Valentino. Fellow nominee Odom shined in a glistening gold double-breasted tux, gold shirt included, from Brioni. Glenn Close, nominated for “Hillbilly Elegy,” paired a jewel-tone blue embellished caftan from Armani Prive with dark slacks and gloves. And she, like so many others on hand, was back in heels.