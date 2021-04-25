Here comes the warmth… and thunderstorm threat

MADISON (WKOW) - Storms aren't expected to be severe but they'll enjoy the warm up too.

The warm up arrives starting Monday once a warm front lifts northwards.

To get as many people into the 70s as possible, we'll want that warm front to move as far as possible.

The warm front continues northward overnight into Tuesday which means our temperatures will be even warmer on Tuesday.

The warmth also means that instability and moisture is returning overhead which will help fuel some thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday.

Once the thunderstorm and rain threat moves eastward, our temperatures are going to cool down.