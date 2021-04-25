Zhao’s Oscars get muted reaction, even censorship in China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chloe Zhao’s history-making Oscars sweep, winning best director and best picture, is being met with a muted response in her country of birth, and even instances of censorship. A magazine’s post on the Weibo microblog announcing Zhao’s win for best director was censored a few hours later. A hashtag called “Chloe Zhao wins Best Director” was also censored on the platform with users coming across an error message. State media in China had yet to celebrate her win by late Monday morning. Zhao had previously faced a backlash in March with nationalist internet users questioning whether she was loyal to China.