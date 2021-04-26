14 people displaced following Madison apartment fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- 14 people are out of their homes following an apartment fire caused by improperly discarded smoking materials in Madison early Monday morning.

The Madison Fire Department (MFD) said it happened at about 3:25 a.m. in the 1600 block of Kings Mill Way.

MFD said a resident from the third floor called 911 to let them know there was smoke in the building.

When crews arrived they found fire on the exterior of the building that extended into apartments on each floor.

The fire was extinguished fully by 4:05 a.m.

All residents were evacuated safely. One person was treated by medics on the scene but later released.

People in six different units were unable to stay in their apartments overnight. They are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

Early estimates show there was at least $50,000 in damage.