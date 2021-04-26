‘Another Round’ wins best international film at the Oscars

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Raise a glass for “Another Round.” The film from Denmark, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, has won the Oscar for best international feature film. “Another Round” stars Mads Mikkelsen as one of a group of school teachers who try to stay slightly drunk all day to break out of their midlife malaise. The director wiped away tears while dedicating part of his acceptance speech to his late daughter who died a couple years ago. It is the fourth time a film from Denmark has won in the category. The last was “In a Better World” in 2010. Vinterberg was also nominated for best director Sunday night, but that award went to Chloé Zhao.