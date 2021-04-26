As vaccination rates vary widely by county, vaccinators adapt

EDGERTON (WKOW) -- When pharmacist Lauren Cartledge initially had extra doses following clinics on Friday and Saturday at Edgerton Pharmacy, she had no problem finding people willing to come in on short notice.

In recent weeks, however, Cartledge said that has changed.

"Sometimes we're getting people who, at the beginning, were moving around everything possible to be here," she said. "It seems to be the going trend that they're wanting to schedule it around their life now."

Cartledge said it reflects an overall trend she's noticed of fewer people seeking vaccination, let alone making it a priority.

"I think one of the biggest things is we are seeing a downward trend in how much want there is and how much demand there is for the vaccines," she said.

With Edgerton Pharmacy about half a mile away from the Dane County border, she's also noticed a difference in who is signing up for the vaccination spots.

Cartledge said initially, all of the appointments were being made by Rock County residents. In recent weeks, she said she's noticed a substantial increase in Dane County residents booking open slots.

"It really changed once we got on the vaccine finder website that DHS has," Cartledge said. "Once people were able to see we have one, since we're so close to Madison, that got a lot of Dane County people in here."

It could be a reflection of a greater eagerness on the part of Dane County residents to get vaccinated.

According to county-level data on the DHS dashboard, 57.7 percent of Dane County residents have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine while less than 40 percent of residents in neighboring Rock and Jefferson counties have begun the vaccination process.

"Could be, perhaps, populations in nearby counties are perhaps more hesitant when it comes to the vaccine," said Mo Kharbat, the VP of Pharmacy for SSM Health. "I don't really know the specific reason but we're seeing the numbers and the numbers speak for themselves."

Researchers said rural residents who lean conservative have tended to show the most vaccine hesitancy. However, Rock County went to President Joe Biden in the November election by more than 10 percentage points so politics only go so far as an explanation.

Nick Zupan, an epidemiologist for the Rock County Public Health Department, said the county was actively working to address the disparity and answer for why it might exist.

"We are actively evaluating data related to vaccination efforts in the county to identify neighborhoods with lower-than-average vaccination rates," Zupan said. "We are currently working to address some of the main barriers that our community members have identified including mobile vaccination for those who are homebound and transportation resources for those who have limited ability to get to vaccine appointments."

Zupan said Rock County health officials were also working to do a better job of answering residents' questions about vaccine safety and plan to hold more community-based clinics in the coming weeks.

The lowest vaccination rate in southwestern Wisconsin belongs to Grant County at 36.7 percent. Public health officials there did not immediately respond to questions Monday.

Kharbat said SSM Health held a mobile vaccination clinic in Janesville Sunday that targeted that city's Latino population. Kharbat added the provider was also to stage more mobile clinics.

"We are in conversation with area churches, we are in conversations with the city parks and county parks authorities," Kharbat said. "So we can do more vaccine events in parks."