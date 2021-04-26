Body found in town of Burke was missing Baltimore woman

MADISON (WKOW) -- Authorities have identified the body found in the town of Burke as that of a woman who had been reported missing the day earlier.

Eileen Brown, 59, from Baltimore, was reported missing Thursday, and her body was found the next day in the 5500 block of Portage Road.

The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office identified the body in a press release sent Monday.

Authorities did not list what caused Brown's death.

"A forensic autopsy was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on 04-25-2021," the press release said. "Preliminary results from that autopsy are pending further study and investigation."

Brown flew into the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, April 21, and then took a taxi to the Speckled Hen Inn in the town of Burke.

Brown had not been seen since she checked in, according to the Sheriff's Office. All of her belongings were still inside her room.

Brown's family said she had no ties to the Madison area.

The death remains under investigation by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.