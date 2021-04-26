CDC: Salmonella infections linked to cashew cheese

(WKOW) -- Jule's Foods is recalling all of its products, including its cheeses, because they were potentially contaminated with salmonella.

On the Food and Drug Administration's website a news release said the products include:

Jule’s Cashew Brie (Classic) - UPC: 860388001507 - all expiration dates

Jule’s Truffle Cashew Brie - UPC: 860388001514 - all expiration dates

Jule’s Black Garlic Cashew Brie - UPC: 860388001552 - all expiration dates

Jule’s Artichoke Spinach Dip - UPC: 860388001569 - all expiration dates

Jule’s Vegan Ranch Dressing - UPC: 860388001521 - all expiration dates

Five people across three states have gotten sick from the products. Two people had to be hospitalized.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention believes the outbreak traces back to Jule's Cashew Brie. But because a definitive source hasn't been found, all of the products have been recalled.

Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at jules@julesveganfoods.com or telephone at (310) 980-4697 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PDT.