Cole Caufield to make NHL debut tonight

MONTREAL (WKOW) -- Former Wisconsin men's hockey star and Hobey Baker winner Cole Caufield will make his NHL debut tonight when the Montreal Canadiens face off against the Calgary Flames at 6:30 ET.

Caufield scored 30 goals in 31 games for the Badgers, and he is ready to show off his goal-scoring skills just as he demonstrated this week in practice.

Caufield signed an entry level contract on March 27 with the Canadiens' AHL team. He played two games, recording three goals and one assist.