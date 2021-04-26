Cooling the temperature: Biden faces fractious Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trust between Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill has cratered as Joe Biden prepares to address House and Senate lawmakers for the first time in his presidency. Yet Biden has the chance to play elder statesman when he speaks to Congress on Wednesday night. Lawmakers in both parties say the speech is an opportunity for Biden to push past some of the antics and anger that damaged decorum at times in past presidential addresses. With attendance being limited because of COVID-19 concerns, many Republicans appear to be skipping the event. That may leave Biden with a mostly friendly audience.