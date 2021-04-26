Danes charge priest suspected of killing wife, body missing

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish Lutheran priest has been charged with murdering his wife even though her body has never been found. The charges against Thomas Gotthard were filed Monday. The prosecutor said the move was made “after an assessment of the evidence.” Gotthard told investigators that Maria From Jakobsen left the couple’s home, northwest of Copenhagen, on Oct. 26, in a depressed state of mind. She left behind her phone, computer and credit cards. She was reported missing by her sister three days later. Gotthard’s arrest came after investigators found hydrochloric acid and caustic soda in the couple’s home.