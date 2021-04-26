Darlington man dies in rollover crash

LAFAYETTE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said a Darlington man is dead following a crash in the town of Fayette Sunday night.

Authorities said the single-vehicle rollover crash happened just before 8 p.m. on County Highway F, just south of the intersection of Gravel Run Road.

An investigation shows that Lucas Hicks, 27, was heading southbound on County Highway F when his small SUV missed a curve in the road. The vehicle then flipped several times and Hicks was ejected from the car.

The Lafayette County Coroner's Office said Hicks was dead at the scene of the crash.

According to a news release from the sheriff's office, speed, alcohol, and failure to wear a seatbelt are suspected of contributing to the deadly crash.

This is the first motor vehicle fatality of 2021 in Lafayette County.