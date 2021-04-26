Dickerson leads way as Marlins beat Burnes, Brewers 8-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Trevor Rogers pitched six spotless innings, Corey Dickerson finished a triple shy of the cycle and the Miami Marlins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-0. Dickerson drove in three runs, two against Brewers starter Corbin Burnes, who had only allowed one earned run over four outings this season. Since giving up that one run — a homer by Twins outfielder Byron Buxton on April 3 — Burnes had tossed 18 scoreless innings, striking out 29 without walking a batter while allowing a total of seven hits. He struck out nine this time, giving him 49 for the season, and still hasn’t issued a walk in 29 1/3 innings. Rogers struck out seven Milwaukee batters without a walk.