Estimated loss at $500,000 after fire destroys house and barn in Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A fire that destroyed a house and a barn in Janesville Monday afternoon caused an estimated $500,000 in damage.

The Janesville Fire Department was called to 4829 W County Trunk A around 2:45 p.m. Monday.

The original call was for a barn/shed on fire, but firefighters say the wind also pushed the flames to a nearby house on the property.

Both structures are total losses, according to the Janesville Fire Department. The fire also destroyed a vehicle, two boats and a camper trailer.

The house was under renovation and was unoccupied.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion and released.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

