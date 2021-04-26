Even as economy heats up, Fed to stick with near-zero rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hiring is accelerating as Americans increasingly venture out to shop, eat at restaurants, and travel, and inflation is even picking up after lying dormant for years. Yet this week, the Federal Reserve is all but sure to reiterate its commitment to ultra-low interest rates. At a news conference after the Fed’s latest policy meeting ends, Chair Jerome Powell will likely underscore his view that the economy is far from fully recovered and needs the central bank’s continued support in the form of low borrowing costs.