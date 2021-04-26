German held after racist attack on Syrian caught on video

BERLIN (AP) — Officials say a 39-year-old German man has been arrested in connection with a racist attack on a teenage refugee in the eastern city of Erfurt that was captured on video. The governor of Thuringia state called the attack that took place late Friday in one of the city’s trams “simply disgusting.” A video circulating on social media shows a man standing over the seated victim, repeatedly insulting and spitting at him, and then kicking him in the face. Erfurt police said the 17-year-old victim from Syria, suffered minor injuries in the attack, which followed a verbal argument. The suspect was already known to police. Anti-racism groups say there were 102 cases of far-right and antisemitic violence in Thuringia last year.