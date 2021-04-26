Germany condemns Russian naval restrictions in Black Sea

BERLIN (AP) — Germany has criticized Russia’s announcement that it was closing off three areas of the Black Sea for months to foreign warships. Russian news agencies cited the country’s Defense Ministry saying the restrictions came into effect on Saturday evening and were to remain in place through Oct. 31. German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger said Monday that restrictions on the peaceful passage through coastal waters lasting for such a long time were “without precedent and problematic from an international law perspective.” The international community has refused to recognize Russia’s annexation of the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014.