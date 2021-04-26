Germany debates privileges for those who’ve been vaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — Chancellor Angela Merkel and the governors of Germany’s 16 states are discussing whether people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should be exempt from certain restrictions put in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The issue of special privileges for vaccinated people has been hotly debated in Germany, as in other countries. The head of Merkel’s conservative Christian Democrats said he wants swift clarity on the issue of privileges for vaccinated people and those who’ve recovered from a COVID-19 infection. Armin Laschet, the governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, said the issue “needs to be settled today in a binding way.”