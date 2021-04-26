Harris meets virtually with Guatemalan president

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has told Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei that the U.S. is planning to increase relief to the Northern Triangle region and “strengthen our cooperation” to better manage the steep increase in migration at the U.S. southern border. Harris made the comments during a virtual meeting Monday with the president that marked a ramping up of her diplomatic efforts to address the root causes of migration from the region. Harris will also meet with Guatemalan civil society groups Tuesday, and she has plans to hold a similar virtual meeting with the Mexican president next month, before heading to visit Mexico and Guatemala in June.