Indonesian brigadier general killed in 2-week Papua clash

JAYAPURA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities say a brigadier general was killed in an ongoing clash between security forces and a rebel group in the restive Papua province. The clashes have continued for more than two weeks in Indonesia’s easternmost province after rebels set fire to three schools and shot to death a teacher. A joint police, military and intelligence operation was formed to hunt down the attackers who are believed to be from the West Papua Liberation Army, the military wing of the Free Papua Organization. Papua’s intelligence agency chief Brig. Gen. Gusti Putu Danny Nugraha was shot in the head while patrolling in a village.