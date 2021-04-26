Keeping the roads safe during Work Zone Awareness Week

Keeping the roads safe during Work Zone Awareness WeekNew
MADISON (WKOW) -- It's Work Zone Awareness Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is spreading awareness about safe driving in construction zones.
“One thing that unites us all as highway workers and motorists is that we all want to make it home to our families,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “Even the smallest distraction can lead to a tragedy on the highway, so we ask everyone to stay focused – buckle up, phone down.”
In 2020, there was a work zone crash every 3.5 hours in Wisconsin, according to WisDOT. Over the past five years there have been more than 13,000 crashes causing 59 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries.
So how can you help?
WisDOT provided a list of things you can do to prevent a work zone crash:
- Drive safely, avoid distractions and obey posted speed limits. Be courteous and patient. Set a good example for others on the road.
- Leave the phone alone. Texting and driving is illegal statewide and talking on a hand-held mobile device is illegal in work zones.
- Slow down when you see workers and, if it’s possible, provide additional space by moving over. Wisconsin’s Move Over Law applies to maintenance operations as well as emergency response units.
- Show support for work zone safety with the social media hashtags #DriveLikeYouWorkHere, #NWZAW, #WorkZoneSafety, or #OrangeForSafety (but please never text or tweet and drive).
- Participate in “Go Orange Day” on Wednesday, April 28 by wearing orange in support of highway safety. (Tag it #OrangeForSafety)
- Visit wisconsindot.gov and search “work zone” for more tips and information.