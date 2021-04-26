Keeping the roads safe during Work Zone Awareness Week

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's Work Zone Awareness Week and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is spreading awareness about safe driving in construction zones.

“One thing that unites us all as highway workers and motorists is that we all want to make it home to our families,” said WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson. “Even the smallest distraction can lead to a tragedy on the highway, so we ask everyone to stay focused – buckle up, phone down.”

In 2020, there was a work zone crash every 3.5 hours in Wisconsin, according to WisDOT. Over the past five years there have been more than 13,000 crashes causing 59 deaths and more than 5,000 injuries.

So how can you help?

WisDOT provided a list of things you can do to prevent a work zone crash: