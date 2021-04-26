Kenosha PD: No ‘unlawful termination’ for officers

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- One day after arresting three people for participating in a protest over the shooting of Jacob Blake, the Kenosha Police Department said they have no intention of firing personnel.

According to a statement from Kenosha police chief Daniel Miskinis, the department "will not respond to demands, nor will we entertain the unlawful termination of a police officer."

Miskinis did not specify any officer, but there have been many calls from activists for the firing of Officer Rusten Sheskey, who shot Blake seven times in the back last August. Sheskey returned to the line of duty this month.

"We are always open to constructive communication; however, we cannot effectively communicate with those that seek a spotlight to create and further facilitate a false narrative. Community growth, building relationships - these ideas need to be our focus, not creating barriers," Miskinis said in the statement.