Madison Fire Department launches investigation after three semis catch fire

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nobody was injured after three semis went up in flames on Madison's north side Saturday night, although the department has now opened an investigation.

According to a news release from department public information officer Cynthia Schuster, two engines arrived at the 4200 block of Anderson Road at 10:51 p.m. Saturday. Three semis were fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

Engines 8 and 11 used over 500 gallons of water and 31 gallons of fire-retardant foam to extinguish the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.