Mallards to announce new look for 2021

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Mallards baseball team will unveil a brand-new image May 1 at the Duck Pond, with the goal of celebrating team's connection to the north side of Madison.

According to a news release from team president Vern Stenman, the event will show off new merchandise, branding and games for young spectators. The aim is to highlight the Mallards' north side roots.

“We’ve always felt that the Mallards provide a great place for our community to come together. Now, more than ever, we think it is time to celebrate our great community and we feel this re-brand will more closely align us with our most important supporters," Stenman said in the release.

Anyone wishing to attend the event should RSVP here.