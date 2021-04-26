Middleton’s Lauren Pansegrau sprinting from cross country to track

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- 2019 Division 1 State Runner-Up Lauren Pansegrau is in one of the most unique dashes of her high school career. WIAA alternate season schedules collided cross country and track for two weeks.

In 2021, Pansegrau is running on fumes.

"I mean it's fun because you don't have to wait for the next season but it definitely is a long period of running," said Pansegrau, a Middleton junior.

She's taking her usual approach for the unusual turnaround.

"We're pretty much doing the same type of workouts. It's just the transition that will be a lot different", said Pansegrau. "It's good to get the opportunity to get to run cross country and track this year."

After she crosses the finish line for cross country, it's a sprint to track. Head coach Alexa Richardson wants to properly transition all of her runners that will go straight into track after cross country concludes.

"I'm not just lumping a bunch of people together and just creating a random workout," said Richardson, who coaches both girls' cross country and track teams. "I try to tailor the workouts for the athletes."

Even in the accelerated season, it's not a sprint. It's an enjoyable marathon for the Middleton Cardinals.

"Getting together and being able to run with everyone this season, it's very fun," said Pansegrau.

"Just being able to be out here running and having a semi-normal season, we're very blessed and happy to be able to do that," said Richardson.

Middleton will compete in WIAA Sectionals on Saturday, May 1. The 2021 State Boys & Girls Alternate Fall Cross Country Championships will be held on Saturday, May 8 in Janesville.