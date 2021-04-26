Missing Richland County boy found dead after ATV crash

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (WKOW) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department announced a teen who had gone missing on his ATV was found dead early Monday morning.

According to a news release from the department, Mason Fenton was reported missing late Sunday night after never returning from riding his ATV.

K-9 and drone teams launched a search of the area around Dayton Township.

A department sergeant found the crashed ATV on Crow Hill School Road, finding Fenton deceased nearby.