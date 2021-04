MADISON (WKOW) -- Deputies arrested a man from Missouri after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage.

The gun was detected at a security checkpoint just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Quadricous Sanford, 31, of St. Louis was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

The Dane County Sheriff's Office says Sanford does not have a permit to carry a concealed weapon.