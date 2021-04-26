MMSD email prompts racial segregation claims

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some parents whose children go to West High School received an email Wednesday inviting them to join a Zoom call to discuss and process recent incidents of police violence. However, the email had two links: one for parents of color and one for white parents.

Monday, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) sent MMSD Superintendent Dr. Carlton Jenkins a letter alleging the email was an act of racial segregation.

"This recent Zoom link was to separate parents based on white parents and parents of color, and that's no less illegal and no less unconstitutional, and, frankly, no less offensive than it is to separate students based on race," Dan Lennington, deputy counsel at WILL, said.

West High School Principal Karen Boran said in a written statement that the school intended to provide extra support to families.

"The communication involved offering families access to 'affinity spaces', which are often offered as supportive places for people with shared identities or common experiences to come together," she said.

Boran staff said school staff created one Zoom room for families of color and another room for white parents who have children of color. The West High School website said only parents of students of color received the email.

"Unfortunately, our wording in the communication we sent lacked clarity," Boran said.

Lennington said WILL opposes the use of affinity spaces.

"The affinity group model is a model based on people of color being able to be in one space that's safe where they can talk and have conversations, that they can have comfort and opportunities," he said. "That's ironic because those are the same exact opportunities, the same arguments that segregationists used in the 1950s when they supported segregation of children in schools."

In her statement, Boran said the school didn't make the decision on its own to have the separate discussion spaces.

She said it was something "specifically requested by students, families, and staff of color during previous discussions where they expressed frustration having to justify their experiences and perspectives."

Lennington said WILL is not yet suing the district, and he said he couldn't comment on any potential litigation.

However, he said the firm is asking Jenkins to reaffirm the district's commitment to equality.