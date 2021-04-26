Nonprofit partners with local restaurants for ‘Eat Out for Good’ campaign

MADISON (WKOW) – A local nonprofit is partnering with restaurants to raise money for programming.

From April 26 through May 1, customers dining in or ordering take-out at participating restaurants can add a donation to the Goodman Community Center to their order, which will be matched up to $10,000 by Vogel Bros. Building Co. and Madison-Kipp Corporation.

The participating restaurants include Cento, Grampa’s Pizzeria, Harmony Bar & Grill, Harvest, Monty’s Blue Plate Diner, Player’s Sports Bar and Rosie’s Coffee Bar and Bakery.