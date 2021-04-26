Ohio State among 5 Big Ten teams auditioning quarterbacks

Nine of the 14 Big Ten football teams appear set at quarterback heading into the fall. The five others will continue auditions in August. No competition will be more closely watched than the one at Ohio State. Gone is two-time Big Ten player of the year Justin Fields. That leaves returning backups C.J. Stroud and Jack Miller III and five-star January enrollee Kyle McCord to take snaps in spring practice. Coach Ryan Day says a decision on the starter might not come until shortly before the Sept. 2 opener at Minnesota.