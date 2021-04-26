Onalaska Police investigate body found off Highway 53

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) – Onalaska Police are investigating a body found off of Highway 53 Sunday morning.

Onalaska Police said they believe there is no danger to the public.

Paul and Nancy Ernst were cleaning up trash along the highway and found the body near the Sand Lake Road on-ramp in a wooded area around 9:30 a.m.

The area where the body was found is behind Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church.

Paul said he saw something that looked like a body close to the fence that borders the busy highway and the church’s backyard.

“Probably five minutes into our trash pickup I found something that I didn’t want to find,” Ernst said. “And frankly it would’ve been the last thing of all things that I’d find as I got closer….. Indeed it was a body.”

They called the police who arrived on the scene a few minutes later. They closed off the area around the on-ramp to the highway.

UPDATE: In a press release, the Onalaska Police Department said Wisconsin State Patrol and Department of Justice’s Crime Scene Response Team are actively investigating the scene.

The remains have not been identified and the police said it could take weeks or longer for them to release a name.

The Highway 53 southbound ramp from Sand Lake Road is now open.

This is a developing story that will be updated as new information becomes available.